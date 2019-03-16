I Need To Help Team In Final Third – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels that it is clear that striker Alfredo Morelos needs help in the final third of the pitch to ease the goalscoring burden on his shoulders.



The Gers needed Morelos to ride to the rescue on Saturday afternoon as the Colombian's goal against Kilmarnock was enough for Gerrard's side to claim a 1-1 draw from the Scottish Premiership contest.











The draw means that Rangers could now be ten points behind league leaders Celtic when the international break kicks in.



Rangers have been criticised for their reliance on Morelos and Gerrard makes no bones about the fact that the Gers need more in the final third of the pitch.





Gerrard told Rangers TV after the match: "He took his goal really well, but we are over reliant on him at the minute so it is my job to try and fix that.



"It is quite clear that I need to try and help the squad and the team in the final third, and I know that and at the right time, I’ll try and address that."





Morelos has hit the back of the net on 17 occasions for Rangers so far this season and the Gers could field offers for him when the summer transfer window opens.



The striker has attracted interest from clubs in China and France over the course of the last 12 months, but Rangers have not been keen to sell.

