I’m Backing Myself To Make Impact Here – Rangers Star Following Kilmarnock Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Davis has insisted he can make an impact at Rangers, after he was named in the starting eleven for the Gers' 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.



Rangers snapped up the Northern Ireland international on loan deal from Southampton in the January transfer window.











However, Davis has struggled to nail down a spot in the team, despite being backed to make a big impact when he joined.



He started in Saturday's draw with Kilmarnock and the midfielder is backing himself to kick on and secure a place in Steven Gerrard's team on a regular basis.





Following the game, Davis said on Rangers TV: "I feel that I can make an impact here and it's up to me to go and show that, and stake a case for a starting place in the team.



"That's the onus on me. That's what I've got to go and do, and show the manager that I deserve it."





Davis clocked all 90 minutes in the draw with Steve Clarke's men.



Rangers fell behind at Ibrox in the first half, but fought back when Alfredo Morelos levelled in the 64th minute.



But with the Gers drawing, Celtic can go ten points clear by beating Dundee on Sunday.

