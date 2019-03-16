Jack Clarke On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed the team and substitutes they will send into battle against Sheffield United in a home Championship clash at the Elland Road later this afternoon.



The Whites scored a 3-0 win at Reading in midweek to move back into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship and will want a repeat at home against Sheffield United











Leeds beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the earlier fixture between the two sides, 1-0, through a Pablo Hernandez goal.



Marcelo Bielsa keeps faith with the team that beat Reading, with Kiko Casilla lining up in goal, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are the full-backs. Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are the centre-backs.



Kalvin Phillips is given the nod in midfield, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts play. Patrick Bamford leads the line.



Bielsa has options on the bench, including Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi. Jack Clarke has also returned to the squad and is one of the substitutes.



Leeds have not done a league double over Sheffield United since the 1991/92 season, when they won the top flight title.



Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United



Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Berardi, Clarke, Shackleton, Gotts

