Javier Hernandez On Bench – West Ham Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for the visit of struggling Huddersfield Town to the London Stadium this afternoon.



Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has insisted his side cannot be happy with their current placing of ninth in the Premier League and must look to push up the standings.











Pellegrini remains without Jack Wilshere, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko.



Andy Carroll is also out and could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.



Pellegrini trusts in Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he opts for the centre-back pairing of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. Declan Rice and Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and Felipe Anderson support Marko Arnautovic.



If the Chilean needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Samir Nasri and Javier Hernandez.



West Ham United Team vs Huddersfield Town



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Antonio, Anderson, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Snodgrass, Nasri, Perez, Hernandez

