X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/03/2019 - 13:34 GMT

Juventus Tracking Liverpool Targeted Striker Closely

 




Juventus have also joined the race for Liverpool linked striker Luka Jovic and have been keeping tabs on his performances at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic further enhanced his burgeoning reputation when he scored the goal against Inter on Thursday night that took Eintracht Frankfurt to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.




The striker has been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica and the German club are almost certain to take up the option of signing the 21-year-old on a permanent deal.

But there are suggestions he could soon be sold as well, as several top European clubs such as Liverpool and Barcelona have been showing interest in signing him.
 


And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus have also joined the queue of Jovic admirers and are considering getting their hands on him in the summer.

The Italian champions have conducted several scouting missions on the Serbian and he is firmly on their radar ahead of the summer.
 


Barcelona have watched Jovic 16 times over the last few months but they are yet to take any decision on whether to pursue him at the end of the season.

Jovic has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is rated at around €50m.
 