Keep Going And Hopefully Some Injuries – Liverpool Legend On Man City’s FA Cup Run

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon admits that he is hoping Manchester City progress in the FA Cup today and also pick up injuries along the way.



With Manchester City in FA Cup action, Liverpool can move back to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday by seeing off Fulham at Craven Cottage.











McMahon is keen for the Reds not to slip up in the capital and feels their only enemy against a struggling Fulham side will be complacency.



However, he sees little evidence that Jurgen Klopp's side, fresh off putting Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, will take a win at Fulham for granted.





"These are the games that are potential banana skins", McMahon said on LFC TV, previewing the Fulham match.



"We've got to be up for it and not be complacent. That is the only thing I would beware of, complacency.

