Keep Going And Hopefully Some Injuries – Liverpool Legend On Man City’s FA Cup Run

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McMahon admits that he is hoping Manchester City progress in the FA Cup today and also pick up injuries along the way.
With Manchester City in FA Cup action, Liverpool can move back to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday by seeing off Fulham at Craven Cottage.
McMahon is keen for the Reds not to slip up in the capital and feels their only enemy against a struggling Fulham side will be complacency.
However, he sees little evidence that Jurgen Klopp's side, fresh off putting Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, will take a win at Fulham for granted.
"These are the games that are potential banana skins", McMahon said on LFC TV, previewing the Fulham match.
"We've got to be up for it and not be complacent. That is the only thing I would beware of, complacency.
"But I don't think we're in that frame of mind at the moment."
McMahon feels if Liverpool can get the job done then they can relax, while he admits he wants Manchester City to beat Swansea City to go further in the FA Cup, and pick up injuries for good measure too.
"So, three points in the bag, back over to you Man City. Sit back and watch the quarter-final and hopefully they get some injuries and keep going [in the cup]."
Fulham provide Manchester City with their next opposition in the Premier League, when the Citizens return to league duty at the end of the month.
Liverpool entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield a day after Manchester City play Fulham.