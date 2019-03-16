XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/03/2019 - 13:54 GMT

Nikola Katic and Steven Davis Play – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock side to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Gers recently crushed Kilmarnock 5-0 in the Scottish Cup, but suffered disappointment in the same competition in midweek when Aberdeen visited Ibrox and came away with a win.




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be looking for his players to provide a reaction this afternoon as the Gers bid to put pressure on league leaders Celtic.

Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at centre-back he goes with Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson. In midfield, the Rangers manager picks Lassana Coulibaly, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara, while Ryan Kent and Daniel Candeias support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Jermain Defoe and Eros Grezda.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, Kamara, Davis, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Worrall, Barisic, McCrorie, Grezda, Lafferty, Defoe
 