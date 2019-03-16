That Shows Our Belief – Newcastle Star On Late Draw At Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Ritchie has hailed Newcastle United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, saying it shows the Magpies have belief and do not give up.



Rafael Benitez's men took the lead on the south coast in first half stoppage time through Salomon Rondon, but were quickly pegged back when the second half began.











Within three minutes of the restart Bournemouth were level when Joshua King converted from the penalty spot, while when the same player struck again with nine minutes left it looked like the Cherries would take all three points.



But deep into injury time, Ritchie connected with a cross from DeAndre Yedlin to steer a superb volleyed shot into the back of the net and earn Newcastle a share of the spoils on the south coast.





Ritchie admits netting against his old club was a strange experience, but thinks it showed the belief that exists within the Newcastle side.



"It’s a strange feeling as I owe so much to this club and then I wheeled away and realised I have a lot of respect for this club", Ritchie was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"To concede early in the second half was disappointing and everyone knows how good Bournemouth are in attack.



"It shows good spirit from us and we can really build on that in the way we have got the point. Shows we’ve got belief.



"Everyone knows what a good side Bournemouth are, they pick up points but it’s the way they do it.



"We knew it was going to be a tough game, they have so much pace and quality.



"Second half we got on top and if they’d got the third we would have been out of the game", the Magpies star added.



Newcastle, sitting in 13th spot in the Premier League, boast a six-point advantage over the bottom three.



They are next in action on 1st April when they lock horns with Unai Emery's Arsenal side.

