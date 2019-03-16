We Can Finish Top Seven – West Ham Star Hails Win Over Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is firmly eyeing a top seven Premier League finish for his side after scripting a remarkable 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium.



The Hammers were 3-1 down going into the final 15 minutes of the game and it seemed Huddersfield were on the way to an unlikely win away from home this season.











However, Angelo Ogbonna pulled one back in the 76th minute and Hernandez, who came on at the start of the second half, bagged a brace in the final ten minutes to win the game the Hammers.



The Mexican conceded that West Ham were not sure about getting back into the game after conceding the third goal but he is delighted to help his team to a win despite not starting again.





Hernandez admits that every game in the Premier League is tough but he is prepared to help his side achieve a top seven finish towards the end of the season.



The striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We came back pretty good with the effort of the whole team. In the second half, we weren't sure if we could do it but we could.





"I want to be on the pitch as much as I can.



"I want to start and play as many minutes as I can but I want to help the team any way I can. Hopefully, now we can get in the top seven.



"Against Cardiff, we didn't play so well but we did it in the second half today.



"The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world so every game home or away is always tough.



"I always try to do my best, to give my best performances for this club, hopefully, we can finish in the top seven."



Huddersfield scored three goals in a game for the first time this season.

