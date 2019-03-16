We Try To Play It Down But None Of Us Will Forget Paris – Michael Carrick

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has conceded that the players and coaches involved in the win over Paris Saint-Germain are never going to forget the magical night.



The Premier League giants lost the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at home 2-0 and very few gave them any chance of mounting any sort of comeback against PSG in the away leg at the Parc des Princes.











But a 3-1 win in Paris, which included a last-minute penalty, scripted an unprecedented comeback in the history of the competition to send Manchester United through to the quarter-finals.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of moving on from the result, but Carrick admits no matter how hard they try none of the players or staff involved are going to forget that night.





Carrick says the buzz of winning in the French champions' backyard was huge.



The former midfielder also insisted that the win had a huge impact on the fans and the way the club are being perceived again.





Carrick told the Times: “You can’t put a price on that feeling!



“I can try to play it down all I want, you try to forget about it, move on, but it was one of those nights that in a few months’ time, a few years, we’ll look back and go, ‘Wow, that was special’.



“The buzz of winning was incredible. The dressing room was bouncing. The lads were all singing ‘Ole’s at the wheel’.



“I’m not really one for changing rooms being bouncing — it’s all about the next game — but it was a unique, special feeling.



"Sir Alex and Eric [Cantona] were in there, so the lads started singing Cantona songs.



“When I go on the school run, nobody bats an eyelid, but I went the day after Paris and I must have been stopped four or five times by parents.



“I don’t live in a bubble but that made me realise even more how big Manchester United are, how many people are attached to the club, how many lives we affect.



"People coming to school with a smile on their face. It’s massive.”



Manchester United will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in a two-legged affair next month.

