06 October 2018

16/03/2019 - 21:03 GMT

West Ham Can Already Consider Season Good One, Hammers Star Feels

 




West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble believes the Hammers can already feel they have had a good season.

Manuel Pellegrini's men, who registered a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, had a shocking start to the campaign and there was speculation the Chilean boss could be sacked.




But West Ham have turned their season around and are now dreaming of a push up to finish in a European spot under Pellegrini.

For Noble, the very fact West Ham are now realistically targeting seventh place means the season has been a good one considering how it began.
 


The Hammers midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We're over the moon [with the win over Huddersfield]. We're buzzing but we shouldn't really be because we shouldn't have conceded three goals at home. But other than that we did OK.

"The best of the rest is going to come down to the end of the season.
 


"In honesty, the way we started the season to where we are now, pushing for a European spot, it's been a good season", Noble added.

West Ham are not now next in action until after the international break when they play host to Marco Silva's Everton side.

They then face a tough two away trips to Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, two teams fighting for a top four finish.
 