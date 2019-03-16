West Ham Showed Liverpool Wobble – Fulham Legend Urges Cottagers To Follow Suit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Gale wants Fulham to take inspiration from West Ham United when they lock horns with Liverpool on Sunday as the former defender feels the Hammers showed the Reds can "wobble" when under pressure.



Liverpool, who travel to Craven Cottage for the Premier League game on Sunday, were expected to make short work of West Ham when they visited the London Stadium in February.











But despite pulling ahead through Sadio Mane in the capital, Liverpool were pegged back by Michail Antonio and counted themselves lucky to leave with a 1-1 draw.



Gale thinks Fulham can take inspiration from the Hammers' display as he believe it shows if Liverpool are got at, their defence can wobble.





"We’ve got a difficult game up next on Sunday, but not that long ago West Ham had a go at Liverpool and should have won the game quite honestly", Gale wrote in his column for Fulham's official site.



"They showed that, if you get at them, there’s a wobble there.





"You can’t leave yourself too vulnerable at the back, though, because the pace of their front three can really hurt you.



"But I’d say in other departments we can certainly get at them."



Liverpool edged out Fulham 2-0 in the earlier Premier League fixture between the two teams at Anfield and a repeat would put the Reds top of the league table heading into the international break.



Fulham have conceded 68 goals in 30 Premier League games this season.

