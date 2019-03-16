What A Turnaround – Rangers Loanee Reacts After Pivotal Role In League One Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loan star Greg Docherty has hailed a thrilling late win for Shrewsbury Town over Wycombe Wanderers in League One.



Shrewsbury, where Docherty is on loan, were trailing 1-0 as the clock ticked down on the League One game.











The Rangers star was introduced with ten minutes left as Shrewsbury chased a leveller and the Rangers loanee had an instant impact.



He swung a free-kick onto the head of Omar Beckles, who grabbed the equaliser for the hosts.





Then in injury time Shrewsbury were handed a penalty, which was converted by Ollie Norburn, meaning a precious three League One points for the hosts.



Rangers loanee Docherty has been quick to take to social media to salute the win and wrote: "What a turnaround from the team and brilliant celebrations at the end!"





The win proved crucial for Shrewsbury as it keeps the side sitting one point above the drop zone in the League One standings.



Next up for Shrewsbury is a visit from promotion contenders Portsmouth next weekend.

