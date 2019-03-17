Adam Lallana Starts – Liverpool Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to go up against Scott Parker's Fulham side at Craven Cottage in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



With Manchester City not in league action this weekend due to their involvement in the FA Cup, Liverpool can move back to the top of the table by seeing off the struggling Cottagers.











Reds manager Jurgen Klopp opts for Alisson in goal, while for the centre-back pairing the Liverpool boss selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.



Further up the pitch, Liverpool have Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Adam Lallana in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the line.



The German boss has options on the bench to change things, including Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.



Liverpool Team vs Fulham



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Origi

