06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/03/2019 - 14:52 GMT

Can’t Play Well Every Game – Former Premier League Star Defends Miguel Almiron

 




Former Premier League star Paul Merson is unwilling to be too harsh on Newcastle United new boy Miguel Almiron for his lacklustre performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and insists it is no reflection on his quality.

The Magpies managed to score a late equaliser on Saturday courtesy of a Matt Ritchie stunner in difficult conditions at Dean Court, with the wind and rain swirling.




Almiron, who provided the assist for Salomon’s Rondon’s late first half goal, was brought off in the final ten minutes of the game for Yoshinori Muto.

The Paraguayan cost big money for Newcastle to buy from Atlanta United in January and has had a promising start to his career in England, but struggled to impose himself on the south coast.
 


Merson thinks that the fact Almiron's display was up and down is not a bad reflection on him and is in little doubt about his quality.

“It was windy and it was a bit of a difficult game for him”, Merson said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.
 


“At times he played well and other times he went missing.

“You can't play well every game; I've seen [Lionel] Messi have bad games.

“But he did things in the game where you still think he's a threat.”

Almiron has started five times and made one substitute appearances for Newcastle after joining for a club record fee from Atlanta United.

 