Claim From Italy: Juventus Assessing Feasibility of Bid for Chelsea Star

Juventus are assessing the possibility of making a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Kante signed a new long-term contract with Chelsea in November last year and has been an integral figure at the club since he joined in 2016 from Leicester City.











The Frenchman has continued to be linked with a move away from the Blues, with Paris Saint-Germain being long term admirers, but Kante has shown little inclination to leave.



However, Kante has struggled to make the same kind of impact under Maurizio Sarri this season and there has been speculation that he could consider leaving if the Italian stays at Chelsea next season.





And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus have joined the race for Kante and have been weighing up the possibility of snaring him away from Chelsea in the summer.



The Italian champions have been trying to assess whether Kante would be open to a move in the summer, enquiring though their intermediaries.





Chelsea are not keen to sell and could ask for a fee of around €100m if they receive any requests for the Frenchman.



Kante has won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup since moving to England in 2015.

