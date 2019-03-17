I Guarantee Norwich and Sheffield United Will Slip Up – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has calmed the nerves of Whites fans, insisting that both Norwich City and Sheffield United will drop points in the final stage of the Championship season.



Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United in the Yorkshire derby on Saturday, and the Blades subsequently moved to second position in the Championship table at the expense of Leeds.











Norwich also took advantage of Leeds losing to go five points in front of the Whites at the summit of the Championship, but Whelan believes neither the Canaries or the Blades are guaranteed of automatic promotion based on the weekend's results.



“This hasn't defined that they are going up automatically, or Norwich”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds said after the Whites lost.





“There's still 24 points to play for – that's a lot of points and a lot of games to be won.



“There will be teams who will not go through the rest of the season unbeaten, I can guarantee that.





“There will be slip-ups from Norwich and Sheffield United along the way, and we have to make sure we capitalise on that.”



Teams will now head into the international break and Leeds will hope to bounce back after that when they host Millwall at the end of the month.



The Whites have just one remaining game against the current top six in the Championship, which is against Aston Villa in the penultimate game of the league season.