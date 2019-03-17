I Transformed Marko Arnautovic At West Ham – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes believes he must take credit for transforming Marko Arnautovic during his time at West Ham United into a player who could slot into a top six Premier League side.



The former Manchester United boss was handed the reins at the Hammers in November 2017 and charged with maintaining the club's Premier League status.











Moyes managed to keep West Ham up with a win percentage of just over 29 per cent, but departed in the summer as the club chose to go in a different direction.



The Scot feels he did a good job at the London Stadium and pointed to Arnautovic as an example of a player he transformed and turned into someone who could play for a top six club.





"In the end if you're looking for an example [of what we did] then Marko Arnautovic and how he came on", Moyes said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Special.



"[We] changed him from being a wide player and someone who people thought was maybe a bit sultry and didn't perform that well.





"We got him to be a centre forward who was outstanding in the period and in truth I think he could probably play for most of the top teams."



Moyes continues to remain out of work following his exit from West Ham, but has regularly been linked with available jobs.

