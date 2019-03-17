I’m Looking Forward To It – Rangers Star Relishing International Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic has revealed his delight as he gears up for international duty with the Croatia Under-21 squad.



Katic has made 13 appearances for the Gers so far this season, and returned to the starting line-up against Kilmarnock on Saturday.











Although the 22-year-old made his debut for the Croatian senior national team in 2017, he has made just the one appearance for the senior side, and failed to make the squad for the 2018 World Cup.



Katic did, however, play for the Croatian Under-21 side in December last year, and has revealed that he is looking forward to seeing his team-mates once again.





“I am looking forward to seeing my friends and team-mates from Croatia”, Katic told Rangers TV.



“It is the last game before the European Championships against Italy who are a really good opponent, so I am really looking forward to that game.”





The 22-year old returned to the Rangers starting line-up for the first time in five league games, and even though the Gers only picked up a point, the centre-half has explained that he worked hard to return to the first-team fold.



“I am happy to be back in the first 11 and I was working hard for that, but I knew my chance would come, so I am really happy to be back with the boys again”, Katic added.



Katic will hope to get a good international outing under his belt before he returns to Rangers.