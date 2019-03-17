Inter Ready To Play Ball With Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Star, Will Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are likely to sell Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window as part of a major clear-out.



Arsenal wanted to sign the Croatian international in January and Perisic also wanted to leave Inter and move to the north London club in the middle of the season.











However, Inter were only interested in selling the player outright and Arsenal were only offering to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.



The two clubs disagreed on the major aspect of an agreement and Perisic continued at the Nerazzurri.





It was then claimed that Tottenham were laying the groundwork in January, but only for a summer move for Perisic.



And Arsenal and Tottenham may find their wing target available when the summer window swings open.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Croatian is a player the Nerazzurri want to offload to improve the atmosphere in the dressing room.



Perisic, along with Mauro Icardi, is expected to be shipped out when the transfer window rolls out in the summer.



It remains to be seen if Arsenal or Tottenham do make a move for Perisic.

