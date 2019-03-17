Leeds United Star Confirms International Decision On Hold

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Bamford has revealed that he has told Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy that he wants to concentrate on Leeds United’s promotion bid until the end of the season.



Bamford, who has hit form for Leeds recently after struggling with injuries, has not been called up to the Ireland squad for next week’s international games despite McCarthy being keen on him.











And the striker has indicated that it was due to his request that Ireland have decided against including him in their squad for the time being.



The Leeds striker revealed that he recently had a conversation with Ireland boss McCarthy where he made it clear that for the moment he wants to concentrate on the Whites’ bid to return to the Premier League this season.





Bamford feels he has not been able to contribute properly this season due to his injuries and does not want any distractions until the end of the campaign with Leeds.



The Leeds striker said on LUTV: “I spoke to Mick and I just said to him that I have been injured for a big part of the season and not been able to help Leeds the way I would have wanted to until this point.





“Now it is important to concentrate on my club and try and get us back to the Premier League.



“I said to him I will sit down and have a chat with you after the season finished and then we can have a proper chat.



“That’s how we left there.”



Bamford represented England in youth football, but qualified for Ireland and McCarthy is keen to call him up.

