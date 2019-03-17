XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2019 - 14:31 GMT

Leeds United Star Confirms International Decision On Hold

 




Patrick Bamford has revealed that he has told Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy that he wants to concentrate on Leeds United’s promotion bid until the end of the season.

Bamford, who has hit form for Leeds recently after struggling with injuries, has not been called up to the Ireland squad for next week’s international games despite McCarthy being keen on him.




And the striker has indicated that it was due to his request that Ireland have decided against including him in their squad for the time being.

The Leeds striker revealed that he recently had a conversation with Ireland boss McCarthy where he made it clear that for the moment he wants to concentrate on the Whites’ bid to return to the Premier League this season.
 


Bamford feels he has not been able to contribute properly this season due to his injuries and does not want any distractions until the end of the campaign with Leeds.

The Leeds striker said on LUTV: “I spoke to Mick and I just said to him that I have been injured for a big part of the season and not been able to help Leeds the way I would have wanted to until this point.
 


“Now it is important to concentrate on my club and try and get us back to the Premier League.

“I said to him I will sit down and have a chat with you after the season finished and then we can have a proper chat.

“That’s how we left there.”

Bamford represented England in youth football, but qualified for Ireland and McCarthy is keen to call him up.
 