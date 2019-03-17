Manchester United Were Up For It, Definitely – Former Wolves Star On FA Cup Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wolves star Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has insisted that Manchester United were up for their FA Cup tie against Wolves on Saturday night, but the home side had the better game plan, which led to the 2-1 win.



Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored within six minutes of each other in the second half to deliver a hammer blow on Manchester United’s hopes of winning the FA Cup.











Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time goal was little more than a consolation as Manchester United were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-final stage.



Manchester United created very little until Rashford scored in the dying moments of the game, but Ebanks-Blake does not agree that the visitors were not as up for the game as Wolves.





The former Wolves and Manchester United forward feels that the home side had a more effective game plan to stop the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not good enough creatively.



Ebanks-Blake said on MUTV: “I don’t necessarily think so, Manchester United were definitely up for the game.





“It was a chance to go to Wembley in the semi-finals and go on to win a cup.



“I just think Wolves’ game plan was more effective than United’s on the day and when presented with chances they took them.



“United’s only real attempt was Rashford’s goal in the 94th minute, which is probably not good enough.”



Manchester United’s only chance of winning a trophy this season lies in the Champions League, but they have been given the daunting task of facing Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

