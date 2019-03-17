Mikael Lustig Centre-Back – Celtic Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Dundee at Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



The Bhoys saw Rangers drop points by only drawing 1-1 against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday, meaning all three points for Celtic today would establish a ten-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings.











Celtic have not lost in their last 20 trips to Dens Park and will start as firm favourites to take all three points.



Neil Lennon opts to select Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he selects a centre-back pairing between Mikael Lustig and Kristoffer Ajer. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Callum McGregor, while Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston support Odsonne Edouard.



If the Celtic manager needs to change things he can look to the bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Timothy Weah.



Celtic Team vs Dundee



Bain, Toljan, Lustig, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Bayo, Hayes, Burke, Weah, Benkovic, Henderson

