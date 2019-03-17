XRegister
06 October 2018

17/03/2019 - 11:13 GMT

Pressure’s On, Let’s See How You Handle It – Leeds Star’s Message To Sheffield United

 




Patrick Bamford believes the pressure is off Leeds United after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds dominated the game against the Blades, but a Chris Basham goal in the second half was good enough to earn three points for the away side in west Yorkshire.




Sheffield United have leapfrogged Leeds to second in the league table and the Whites are no longer in the automatic promotion spots going into the final eight games of the season.

Bamford believes the result changes very little for Leeds as they would have still needed to win a large portion of the remaining games even if they had beaten the Blades.
 


The striker feels the pressure is now off Leeds as they are no longer being hunted for an automatic promotion spot and he is interested in seeing how Sheffield United react to the pressure of being chased in the remaining games.

Bamford said on LUTV: “All the cameras and focus were on this game because it was second vs third.
 


“But at the end of the day it doesn’t really change anything for us because even if we had won today, we would probably still have to win a majority of the eight games left.

“Now we definitely do.

“For once the pressure is taken off us as we are no longer in the driving seat.

"Norwich have been up there for a long time, we have been first or second for a while as well.

“But Sheffield United haven’t had that pressure, they have always been the underdog.

“It will be interesting to see how they deal with that as it will be different for them.

“Now we just need to concentrate on ourselves.”

Leeds are still just a point off the automatic promotion spots and five points behind league leaders Norwich City.
 