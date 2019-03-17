Ross Barkley Starts – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Marco Silva's Everton outfit at Goodison Park in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Blues want to continue their bid to finish in the top four and know if they can take all three points from their trip to Merseyside then they would draw level on points with fourth placed Arsenal.











Maurizo Sarri's side head into the game high on confidence after thrashing Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League.



The Italian goes with Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he trusts in Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. Jorginho slots into midfield with N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley, while up top Eden Hazard and Pedro support Gonzalo Higuain.



The Chelsea boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Chelsea Team vs Everton



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Giroud

