Sheffield United Aren’t All That – Former Leeds Star Not Blown Away By Blades

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan insists Sheffield United are nothing special, with the Blades simply organised and carrying a goal threat, after he saw Chris Wilder's men beat the Whites at Elland Road.



Sheffield United relied on a Chris Basham goal in the second half to pick up a narrow 1-0 win against the Whites that saw them move up to second in the Championship table, at the expense of the hosts.











The loss against the Blades ended Leeds’ three-game winning streak in the Championship and has left them a point adrift of the automatic promotion spots.



Wilder’s side did not see much of the ball, but managed to shut out a Leeds attack that could not muster a single shot on target despite recording a total of 17 shots.





Whelan however has sought to ease Leeds' worries and feels the Blades are far from a complete side, and will be tested in the games to come.



“There will be people that will beat these teams along the way”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.





“I don't think they are all that, Sheffield United.



“I think they are organised, honest, and have a bit of quality up front where they can score goals.”



Sheffield United are four points behind Norwich City at the top end of the table, and will hope to strengthen their position in the top two after the international break, while Leeds will be looking to bounce back against Millwall.