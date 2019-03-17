Sheffield United Did It – Former Leeds Star Rues Whites Not Following Blades’ Transfer Example

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan insists that the Whites should have taken a leaf our of Sheffield United's book by adding to their strikepower in the January transfer window.



The Blades beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side 1-0 to climb above their rivals to second in the Championship table, with Leeds toothless despite controlling the majority of the game.











Despite having a fit again Patrick Bamford, Leeds’ resources have been stretched as Kemar Roofe has been injured since late February.



Leeds decided against spending money to strengthen their attack in January, as only goalkeeper Kiko Casilla arrived.





However, Sheffield United added strikers, signing Gary Madine on loan from Cardiff City and Scott Hogan on loan from Aston Villa. And Whelan has bemoaned Leeds not following suit.



“I said in January we needed a strike force and power", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.





“We've got one striker [now]. Two all season. You can't go through a whole season with two strikers.



“Look at what Sheffield United did, they went out and got Madine; he wasn't available today through suspension but they ticked off a certain criteria of what they want.



“They've got a big striker in Madine who can batter people and cause problems, Billy Sharp who can run in behind, Connor Washington who can run in behind, [David] McGoldrick who is busy around the 18-yard box.



“They've got goals in them and they've got impact players who can come on as well.”



Bamford has stepped up in Roofe’s absence, having found the back of the net four times in the last six games.



However, Leeds were unable to bring on another striker against Sheffield United, despite needing a goal.