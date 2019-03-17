XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2019 - 19:46 GMT

Sort It Out Maurizio Sarri – Former Chelsea Star Concerned Over Away Form

 




Frank Sinclair believes it is clear to see that there is something wrong with Chelsea when they are playing away from home and has urged manager Maurizio Sarri to solve the problem.

Chelsea enjoyed a strong opening 45 minutes at Goodison Park on Sunday, but fell to pieces in the second half and slipped to a 2-0 loss to Everton.




The defeat has damaged the Blues' Premier League top four hopes and continues a run of poor away form since the turn of the year.

Sinclair believes there is a mental issue which is affecting the Blues and insists Sarri must sort it out soon or the side will slip further down the Premier League standings.
 


"There is a mental block in having the conviction to win a game away from home", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV after the game.

"That can be subconscious at times as well where you don't even realise it.
 


"The results don't lie. Something isn't right and the manager has touched on it in his post match interview that it is a mental thing.

"It is something he has to do something about otherwise we will slip down the league and it puts more pressure to win the Europa League."

Chelsea are through to the last eight in the Europa League and will play Slavia Prague for a spot in the semi-final.

The Blues would meet either Benfica or Eintracht Frankfurt if they can progress past the Czech outfit.
 