We Missed Him Against Wolves – Former Man Utd Star Bemoans Red Devil’s Absence

Follow @insidefutbol





Sylvan Ebanks-Blake believes Manchester United missed Romelu Lukaku’s power and presence against a well-organised Wolves defence on Saturday night.



A 2-1 defeat at Molineux knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup and they slumped to their second loss in a row following a defeat at Arsenal in the league last weekend.











With Lukaku missing due to a foot injury, Manchester United started with the front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard and struggled to create opportunities.



Wolves were defensively solid and stopped Manchester United from playing their football.





Ebanks-Blake believes Lukaku could have made a difference with his presence inside the box and would have given the Wolves defence something else to think about.



The former striker also feels that the Belgian’s ability to create chances for his team-mates is an underrated feature of his game as well.





The former Red Devils said on MUTV: “We missed him a hell of a lot today.



“He is different to the other strikers they have got: he is more effective and more powerful.



“They missed that power and the presence in that box and with him there, the balls into the box would have been more effective.



“He would have definitely affected [Willy] Boly, [Conor] Coady and [Romain] Saiss in that back three today. He brings a whole new dynamic.



“Another thing that he doesn’t get credit for is his ability to assist.



“He assists a lot of goals for this United team and especially under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer].”



Lukaku has scored 15 goals this season for Manchester United and has four assists to his name.

