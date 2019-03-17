We Must Regroup – Former Leeds Star’s Rallying Call After Sheffield United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to regroup and take the positives from their defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated possession and had nearly double the shots Sheffield United mustered, but could not find the back of the net and lost 1-0.











The loss against Sheffield United was Leeds’ ninth defeat of the season, and more crucially, has put them outside the automatic promotion spots in the Championship table.



Whelan, however, has explained that there will be ups and downs in a season, and has implored the side to bounce back and put the defeat behind them.





“We know there are going to be some ups and downs in the season, we know there's going to be decisions, shocks and defeats under our belt; we're not going to go through winning every single game.



“What we do need to do is to regroup, put this one behind us”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.





The former top flight forward also added that Leeds controlled a major part of the game against Sheffield United, and should look at the positives despite the defeat.



“Have a look at the positives that came out of it.



"We played some really good stuff and commanded the game for three-quarters of it”, Whelan said.



Leeds will have the chance to bounce back after the international break when they take on Millwall, who have lost four out of their last five games in the league.