For This, Scottish League Amongst Highest In World – Rangers Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic has revealed that he has been taken aback by the intensity of the Scottish Premiership.



Katic returned to the Rangers team after missing out on the previous four occasions in the league, but could only help his side to a draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday.











The Gers had to dig deep to pick up a point against Kilmarnock as they had seven shots on target, but were frustrated by the away side’s dogged and physical approach.



Alfredo Morelos scored the equaliser in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw, and Katic has pointed out that even though the Gers want to play good football, other teams’ intensity and approach seldom allows them to.





"It's really tough to break their line and score goals”, Katic was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“We are a team who want to play football, we don't play long balls or put crosses in from the halfway line.





“It was tough to try and find a way to break them down.



"Yes, sometimes [they crossed the line].



"It's tough when you are Rangers because the fans expect you to play technical football like Celtic or Hibs, but they just stand and block you it's really hard to play one-twos when they have 11 players behind the ball.



"To be honest I have been really surprised because I didn't expect this."



Katic also revealed that in his view, for tempo, the Scottish Premiership is amongst the world's most intense leagues.



“The tempo in the Scottish league is maybe one of the highest in the world.



"It's not technically that good, but the tempo is really hard to play in."



Last weekend’s results saw Rangers drop ten points behind Celtic in the race for the title as the Hoops managed to beat Dundee 1-0.