Great Time To Come Back – Sunderland Star Relishing EFL Trophy Final

Sunderland defender Denver Hume has admitted it is a great time to return to action from injury ahead of the EFL Trophy final at Wembley, and insists the Black Cats will give their everything to try and win.



The Black Cats put an end to a run of back-to-back draws with a convincing comeback win over Walsall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in League One.











Jack Ross’ men completed the turnaround through goals from Lee Cattermole and Will Grigg after Josh Gordon had given the visitors an early lead in the fourth minute.



And Hume, who returned to action for the first time since September, feels it is a great time to return from injury with the EFL Trophy final coming up on the horizon after the international break.





Sunderland will face fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth at Wembley on 31st March and Hume insisted they will go to the capital to try and lift silverware.



“Yes, definitely [it is a great time to be back from injury with the cup final at Wembley coming up next]”, Hume told the club’s official website.





“Obviously, it will be great being involved in that game, whether I’m playing or watching, you want to go there and try and win.”



Hume also added that it felt great to be back on the pitch for the first time in six months after fully recovering from his injury that curtailed his playing time.



“Yes, obviously [it felt great to return to the pitch from injury]”, he added.



“I started the season really well, played a few games and picked up an injury so kind of been playing catch-up since then.



“But obviously, delighted to get back out there again and get some minutes.”



Hume, who is a product of the academy at Sunderland, has notched up eight appearances in his debut season with the first team.

