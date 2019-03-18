XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2019 - 17:51 GMT

His Experience Will Be Crucial – Liverpool Star On Fellow Red’s Title Race Impact

 




Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson feels James Milner’s experience of winning a Premier League title will come handy for the Reds this season.

Milner won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and should the Sky Blues slip-up in the coming weeks, he might get his hands on the title for the third time.




The 33-year old came off the bench to score the winning goal from the penalty spot as Liverpool emerged narrow 2-1 winners against Fulham on Sunday.

Milner has been Liverpool’s Mr Reliable from the penalty spot this season, and his latest goal from the spot helped the Reds climb above Manchester City above the league table.
 


Robertson explained that Milner is the most experienced guy in the squad, and it showed as he calmly dispatched the penalty to put Liverpool ahead on Sunday.

“[He is] the most experienced guy in our dressing room and he’s already got the trophy we are all fighting for because he’s already won it”, Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.
 


“His experience is crucial for us and he practises them every day; when he steps up, he’s confident and put it down the middle and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way.

“Fair play to him, we all had belief in him and that was enough for us.”

Milner has featured 25 times for the club in the Premier League this season, and has managed four goals and four assists so far.

 