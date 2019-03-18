His Experience Will Be Crucial – Liverpool Star On Fellow Red’s Title Race Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson feels James Milner’s experience of winning a Premier League title will come handy for the Reds this season.



Milner won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and should the Sky Blues slip-up in the coming weeks, he might get his hands on the title for the third time.











The 33-year old came off the bench to score the winning goal from the penalty spot as Liverpool emerged narrow 2-1 winners against Fulham on Sunday.



Milner has been Liverpool’s Mr Reliable from the penalty spot this season, and his latest goal from the spot helped the Reds climb above Manchester City above the league table.





Robertson explained that Milner is the most experienced guy in the squad, and it showed as he calmly dispatched the penalty to put Liverpool ahead on Sunday.



“[He is] the most experienced guy in our dressing room and he’s already got the trophy we are all fighting for because he’s already won it”, Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.





“His experience is crucial for us and he practises them every day; when he steps up, he’s confident and put it down the middle and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way.



“Fair play to him, we all had belief in him and that was enough for us.”



Milner has featured 25 times for the club in the Premier League this season, and has managed four goals and four assists so far.