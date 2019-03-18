I Was Annoyed People Mocked Our Win Over Dynamo Kyiv – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has admitted he was left annoyed by people mocking the Blues’ win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League round of 16 tie.



The west Londoners registered an emphatic 8-0 win on aggregate against the Ukrainian outfit over the two-legged affair to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the Europa League last week.











Despite being pitted against relatively weaker opposition, Langley admits he was annoyed by people mocking Chelsea’s impressive win over Dynamo Kyiv.



The former Chelsea striker feels the Blues made Dynamo Kyiv look like a bad side and lauded Maurizio Sarri's men for their brilliant management of the game over the course of the two legs.





“I was annoyed this week. People mocked our victory at Dynamo Kyiv”, Langley said on Chelsea TV, after the Blues lost at Everton.



“Dynamo Kyiv are not a bad side. We made them look a bad side.





“If they score, 3-1 and not 4-0 in the first five minutes, the game is totally different.



“Our game management was superb, we got the goals at the right time, we made them look a poor side.”



Langley also insisted Chelsea must do the same against their quarter-final opponents in Slavia Prague, who trumped Sevilla in the last 16, and went on to claim they are not as strong as Dynamo Kyiv.



“We've got to do the same to Slavia Prague because Slavia Prague, they won't be as strong as Dynamo Kyiv”, he added.



Chelsea will next face relegation battlers Cardiff City away from home in the Premier League after the international break.

