I’d Have Loved Goodison Park To Be Redeveloped – Former Everton Boss

Former Everton manager David Moyes has admitted that he would have liked to see Goodison Park redeveloped instead of the Toffees taking the decision to move to a new stadium.



The club have confirmed that they will move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore, with the design set to be revealed in the summer this year.











The Toffees have been at Goodison Park for 126 years and Moyes feels the emotional aspect of leaving Goodison cannot be ignored.



Moyes, who managed the club for 11 years, has admitted he would have personally liked the club to redevelop the stadium as he has many memories attached to Goodison Park.





The former Toffees boss went on to add that everyone associated with the club will still get behind the team in the new stadium, but Goodison Park will be missed.



“I love Goodison because the memories I’ve had from it, the games I remembered from it. And look, Andy [Gray] will remember even greater nights than maybe I can”, Moyes said on beIN SPORT Soccer Special on Sunday.





“But even in my time, the noise the atmosphere inside the ground and actually what it did was the opposition came frightened [when] they came to Goodison.



“So I’d love them to redevelop Goodison. I’d love them to build the ends up, build the main stands up.



“But at the moment it looks like there’s going to be a stadium change. And if it is, we’ll get behind it, we’ll go with it.



“But at the moment, Goodison will be missed when it does go.”



The new stadium is set to be built on the banks of the River Mersey, and will have an initial capacity of 52,000, with the potential to expand up to 62,000.