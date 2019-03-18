I’d Have Loved To Play In This Liverpool Side – Former Netherlands Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed that he would have loved to have played in the current Liverpool side.



Hasselbaink made more than 250 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of Leeds United, Chelsea and Middlesbrough, and scored 129 goals in the process.











The Dutchman is a firm fan of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who created the opening goal for the Reds in their 2-1 win against Fulham on Sunday, but feels the Brazilian does not have a selfish streak, even though he links up play well in the attacking third.



Hasselbaink also revealed that he would love to play in the current Liverpool team because of the number of chances they create.





“As a number 10, operating behind the main striker, you have to be the most unselfish player in the team”, Hasselbaink wrote in his column for BBC Sport.



“It is probably the most important job in helping the whole attack function correctly, but you have to think of others before yourself.





“There are similar aspects of the number nine role too, like holding the ball up and bringing other people into play, and of course Firmino does all of that extremely well too.



“But what you also need as a traditional striker is a selfish streak.



“When I played, I always wanted to score goals and I would love to play in this Liverpool side because they create so many opportunities.”



With the win against Fulham, Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and will hope that the Citizens drop points soon.