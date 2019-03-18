XRegister
18/03/2019 - 15:05 GMT

It’s About Points, Not Performances – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Jan Molby has insisted that the season is at a stage where wins matter and the means by which the Reds pick up the three points do not.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took on relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday, and had to rely on a late James Milner penalty to beat the Cottagers 2-1 in difficult conditions at Craven Cottage.




The Reds dominated possession and created several goalscoring opportunities, but could not score the second goal as Fulham found a surprise equaliser courtesy of a mix-up between Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Milner’s penalty in the final ten minutes restored their lead, however, as Klopp’s side picked up a 2-1 win.
 


Molby insists that with just seven games to go, Liverpool can forget about their scrappy performance against Fulham as they picked up the win in the end, and that matters the most.

“You forget all these things when you win because at this stage of the season with seven Premier League games to go, all you’re looking for is three points in every game and how you play, I think you can live with that”, Molby said on LFC TV.
 


“You know you’re not kind of looking for ‘we need to hit a bit of form or whatever’.

"We just need to win games."

With the win, Liverpool returned to the top of the table ahead of the international break, as Manchester City do not play until the end of the month.

 