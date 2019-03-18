Man City’s Title Winning Experience Doesn’t Matter – Liverpool Legend Not Concerned

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jan Molby has insisted that the Reds have no shortage of character in their dressing room, meaning it does not matter if Manchester City have title winning experience and they do not.



Ahead of the international break, Liverpool moved above Manchester City to the top of the table after a late 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.











Many believe Manchester City will cross the line ahead of the Reds as the Sky Blues have bags of experience of winning the league title in recent years.



However, no team in the last ten years have been able to retain the league title, and Molby believes character, and not the experience of winning the league before, matters more than anything else.





“I’m not a big fan of you know when people go ‘they know they’ve done it before they’ve been over the line before’. I don’t think that matters”, Molby said on LFC TV after the win at Fulham, when contrasting Liverpool and Manchester City's push for the title.



“What matters is the quality of characters you have in that dressing room. And I think that’s what Liverpool have now."





Molby also added that some of the Liverpool players – the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and James Milner – have won titles elsewhere, and know what needs to be done in the final stretch of games.



“An awful lot of Liverpool players have won titles elsewhere. They just haven’t won a title with Liverpool.



“But I think they are quite determined and pretty straightforward in their thinking that they know exactly what it takes from now on in.



“Whether it’ll be enough or not we don’t know, because we can win all our games and still not win the league.



"But I think they are quite prepared to take on this challenge”, Molby added.



Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur after the international break, but will hope Manchester City slip-up before that when they are in action a day earlier at Fulham.