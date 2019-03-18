XRegister
06 October 2018

18/03/2019 - 15:00 GMT

My Lads Were Full Of It – Sheffield United Boss Stresses Elland Road Desire

 




Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has stressed his players were full of desire to get the result they wanted against Leeds United on Saturday in the Championship.

The Blades leapfrogged Leeds in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship following their gritty 1-0 win over the hosts at Elland Road on Saturday.




Marcelo Bielsa’s men succumbed to a second half strike from Chris Basham, after the makeshift midfielder was played through by Billy Sharp.

Leeds were made to rue their missed chances in the first half as the visitors grew in confidence as the game progressed, before grabbing the crucial goal to seal maximum points.
 


The result now means the Blades have a slender one-point lead over Leeds in the league table and Wilder stressed that his players were full of desire to get the win at Elland Road.

However, the Blades boss conceded Leeds enjoyed a lot of chances against his side, but admitted it is because the Whites are a quality side and reiterated his players’ desire paid off handsomely in the end.  
 


"Yes, they came right at us and had chances”, Wilder was quoted as saying by the Star.

"I'm not embarrassed to say that because they're a good side and they are right up there for a reason, like I made clear beforehand.

“But we showed a real desire too.

"Bash, and all the rest of the lads, were full of it."

Sheffield United will next face Bristol City at Bramall Lane, when the Championship returns to action after the international break.
 