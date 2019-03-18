Players Getting Tired, We Need Injured Stars Back – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman believes that the Reds are looking tired and is hopeful Jurgen Klopp will have players back from injury after the international break.



Klopp has refrained from rotating his front three and limited resources at the back have meant the duo of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have started in recent weeks.











The Reds are in the thick of a title challenge and went top of the Premier League table by beating Fulham 2-1 on Sunday.



Spackman is concerned that Klopp's side are becoming tired and he is hopeful several players, such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, will be back for the German to select.





“Mentally you get tired. Physically you get tired. You just got to deal with that. And hopefully we’ll have a few players coming back”, Spackman said on LFC TV after the win at Craven Cottage.



“Hopefully after the international break maybe the Ox might come back, Joe Gomez might come back.





“There will be more players he can choose from and rotate it a little bit."



Spackman though believes that those who are fit are giving everything for Klopp.



“But those who are playing, they are playing extremely well.



“They look together and they’ve got the bit between their teeth to say ‘hey we can win this’.



“And that’s it. You’ve got to have the belief that you can go on and win it.”



Liverpool head into the international break leading the Premier League table following their 2-1 win against Fulham on Sunday, but Manchester City do have a game in hand over the Reds.