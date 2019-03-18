So Humble – West Ham Star Impressed With Youngsters’ Attitude

Follow @insidefutbol





Angelo Ogbonna has hailed the attitude of the youngsters at West Ham United this season, after the Hammers' thrilling win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men scripted a spectacular comeback to win 4-3 after coming from 3-1 down in the 75th minute against bottom-placed Huddersfield at the London Stadium.











The Hammers took the lead through Mark Noble, but trailed to goals from Juninho Bacuna and Karlan Grant (two), who scored either side of half time.



However, Ogbonna’s 75th minute header spurred a late comeback with second half substitute Javier Hernandez netting a brace, including a stoppage time winner, to seal maximum points for the hosts.





And after their impressive win over the Terriers, Ogbonna has hailed the attitude of the youngsters in the first team at West Ham, admitting they have been humble and fantastic.



The 30-year-old insisted players like Grady Diangana and Issa Diop have excelled alongside Declan Rice this term and feels they all make it easier by listening and understanding from others.





“When I talk about Dec I want to talk about the other young players too”, Ogbonna told the club’s official website.



“Grady has played well with a lot of pressure, Diop has been fantastic and they are still so humble all the time.



"It’s very good for the club.



“For me, they all make it easy [for themselves] because they understand and listen.”



West Ham continue to remain within touching distance of a seventh-place finish, after taking their points tally to 42 from 31 games following the win on Saturday.

