Sunderland Star Has Multi-Million Pound Quality – Walsall Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Walsall boss Dean Keates has insisted his defenders did well to cope with Sunderland striker Will Grigg for the majority of Saturday's game, but admits the striker has got multi-million pound quality to convert even half chances.



The Saddlers slipped down to the League One relegation zone for the first time this season after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of promotion-chasers Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.











Despite the defeat, Walsall drew first blood on Wearside after taking an early lead through Josh Gordon in the fourth minute before Lee Cattermole restored parity for the hosts in the 33rd minute.



The Black Cats completed the turnaround in the 71st minute through Grigg, as the Northern Irishman netted against his former side to consign them to defeat.





And following their fighting display on Wearside, Keates has insisted his defenders did well to cope with Grigg for the majority of the game, but admitted the striker has enough quality to convert even half chances.



“I thought the back four really did well really limiting their opportunities. And by and large they did well against Will Grigg”, Keates was quoted as saying by the Express & Star.





“But you give a striker who cost millions of pounds of deadline day half an opportunity and they take it.”



Keates also went on to claim the final whistle would have been a relief to Sunderland and creidted his team for their bright start that subsequently allowed them to take the game to their opponents at the Stadium of Light.



“It was relief for Sunderland at the final whistle”, he added.



“We scored a really good goal, we looked bright and countered well in the first-half.



“They blocked a couple of our shots and we are disappointed, we have come to Sunderland, and we have taken the game to them."



Walsall are just three points adrift of Plymouth Argyle, who occupy 12th place in the league table, and will next face another one of the big boys in the division in the form of Barnsley on Saturday.

