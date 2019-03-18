This Is What I’ve Improved At During Rangers Loan – Joe Worrall

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Joe Worrall has revealed what has improved in his game since his move to Ibrox on a season-long deal from Nottingham Forest last summer.



Worrall has enjoyed an extended run of games in the starting eleven for Rangers since late December and has featured in all but one game in the Scottish Premiership since then.











The 22-year-old is expected to return to the City Ground in the summer and has revealed what attribute of his game has come on leaps and bounds since joining the Gers.



Worrall admitted that his confidence as a player has improved since he started representing Rangers last summer.





“[I’ve improved] just confidence as a player”, Worrall told Rangers TV.



“Not so much technically or tactically, it’s more recognising different teams you’re playing against, different teams kind of players, how to beat them.”





The Englishman also insisted the high expectations at Rangers are always there when a player steps out to play and stressed the Gers must always be at their optimum level to represent the club.



“The expectation, doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you have to win, you have to be on your A-game to play for this club”, he added.



Worrall, who has notched up 29 appearances across all competitions this term, bagged his first goal for Rangers against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the beginning of this month.

