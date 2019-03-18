XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/03/2019 - 21:43 GMT

This Is Why Break Comes At Good Time For Leeds – Former White

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that the Whites need the international break to recuperate from a gruelling couple of weeks.

Leeds lost 1-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday and have dropped below their Yorkshire rivals to third in the Championship table.




If the defeat was not bad enough, Leeds star Pontus Jansson picked up a knee injury, and had to play as a makeshift goalkeeper following Kiko Casilla’s red card late in the game.

Jansson has withdrawn from the Sweden squad for the international break.
 


Whelan feels the international break has perhaps come at the right time for the club as they have played four games in just over a fortnight.

“I think they need this time. They've had a lot of games in the past two weeks”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.
 


“They need this time to sit down, gather their thoughts again, gather their emotions, get this one out of the way.

“Pontus Jansson did not look good, that gives him time to recover from what he's done to his knee.

"It looked a sore one so he might need that two-week break to rest himself up.

“So I think it's come at a decent time.”

Leeds will hope to return to to the automatic promotion spots in the Championship after the international break when they take on Millwall at Elland Road.

 