We’re Talking About Top Four, Our Form Is Nowhere Near It – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has conceded the Blues do not look capable of breaking into the top four in the Premier League at the moment.



Maurizio Sarri’s men suffered their fourth defeat in their last five away games in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday, when they lost 2-0 to Everton.











The Blues started positively, but were disappointingly lacklustre in the second half as they succumbed to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson.



Chelsea failed to make the best use of the opportunity to gain ground on their top four rivals and Langley feels the Blues must improve without a shadow of a doubt.





The former Chelsea star also admitted the Blues do not look capable of finishing inside the top four at the end of the season as they cannot string together a run of wins.



“Totally agree [that we are not looking like stringing together back to back to back wins to penetrate the top four]”, Langley said on Chelsea TV after the loss at Everton.





“It's no use looking up [in the table] if we can't win games away from home.



“That's the key.



“We've got to be better defensively, we've got to score goals when we get opportunities.”



Langley even went on to claim that recent performances from Chelsea have been nowhere near what clubs who aspire to be in the Champions League aim for in the first place.



“Wolves at home, Everton away, one point. We might be talking about Champions League form but we're nowhere near it”, he added.



Chelsea continue to remain in sixth-place in the Premier League with 57 points from their 30 games so far this term.

