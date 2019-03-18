XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2019 - 17:45 GMT

We’ve Been Working On Linking Up – Sunderland Star On Team-mate

 




Sunderland striker Will Grigg has revealed he had been working on his link-up play with Charlie Wyke in training, after combining effectively with the striker for his winner against Walsall.

Jack Ross’ men came from behind to register a 2-1 win over Walsall during their League One clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.




Despite conceding as early as the fourth minute through Josh Gordon, the hosts clawed their way back into the game through goals from Lee Cattermole and Grigg.

The Northern Irishman netted the winner against his former club after combining effectively with second half substitute Wyke in the 71st minute to seal the win for the Black Cats.
 


And following their brilliant link-up play that helped Sunderland snatch the win, Grigg revealed he had been working on it in training with Wyke and saluted his team-mate for impressing after coming off the bench.

“It’s one of those things we’ve been working on in training, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but luckily today that was perfect”, Grigg told the club’s official website.  
 


“I’m sure the fans will be pleased with that.

"It’s great to see and Charlie is a great lad, and I thought he did really well when he came on.”

Grigg also expressed his delight with Sunderland returning to winning ways in League One before the international break, after suffering back-to-back draws in their last two games.

“Yes, [it was] really important [enter the international break on a winning note]”, he added.

“Obviously we’ve got the cup game coming up, but it was important to finish this period in the league on a high and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Grigg, who joined Sunderland on deadline day in January, has netted two goals and registered two assists from nine games in League One.
 