We’ve Been Working On Linking Up – Sunderland Star On Team-mate

Sunderland striker Will Grigg has revealed he had been working on his link-up play with Charlie Wyke in training, after combining effectively with the striker for his winner against Walsall.



Jack Ross’ men came from behind to register a 2-1 win over Walsall during their League One clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.











Despite conceding as early as the fourth minute through Josh Gordon, the hosts clawed their way back into the game through goals from Lee Cattermole and Grigg.



The Northern Irishman netted the winner against his former club after combining effectively with second half substitute Wyke in the 71st minute to seal the win for the Black Cats.





And following their brilliant link-up play that helped Sunderland snatch the win, Grigg revealed he had been working on it in training with Wyke and saluted his team-mate for impressing after coming off the bench.



“It’s one of those things we’ve been working on in training, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but luckily today that was perfect”, Grigg told the club’s official website.





“I’m sure the fans will be pleased with that.



"It’s great to see and Charlie is a great lad, and I thought he did really well when he came on.”



Grigg also expressed his delight with Sunderland returning to winning ways in League One before the international break, after suffering back-to-back draws in their last two games.



“Yes, [it was] really important [enter the international break on a winning note]”, he added.



“Obviously we’ve got the cup game coming up, but it was important to finish this period in the league on a high and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”



Grigg, who joined Sunderland on deadline day in January, has netted two goals and registered two assists from nine games in League One.

