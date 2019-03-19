Agent of Arsenal and Everton Target Malcom Pencilled In For Key Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Everton linked winger Malcom will meet Barcelona at the end of the month to take a decision on his client's future at the club.



Barcelona pulled off a coup when they signed the winger from Bordeaux last summer when it seemed all but certain that he would be joining Serie A giants Roma.











However, the Brazilian has struggled for minutes at Barcelona and has only once been in the starting eleven in his last eight La Liga appearances.



There was speculation surrounding his future in January as well when clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in taking him from Barcelona.





The winger's future remains uncertain and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, a decision is expected to be made on his time at the club by the end of March.



Malcom’s agent will travel to Spain this month and hold talks with the Barcelona hierarchy to discuss his client’s lack of opportunities at the Camp Nou.





They are expected to hold talks on whether Malcom will be allowed to leave or whether the club have a long term strategy in mind for him.



Barcelona do not want to lose money on Malcom and if they receive an offer close to the €41m they paid last summer, could cash in.

