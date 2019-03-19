XRegister
X
06 October 2018

19/03/2019 - 18:28 GMT

Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Steven Nzonzi Wants Premier League Move

 




Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Steven Nzonzi is pushing for a move to England in the summer, but Roma are yet to receive any approach from a Premier League club.

Nzonzi joined the Serie A giants from Sevilla last year and he has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club during the course of the season.




However, the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder wants to return to England, where his son lives, and is claimed to be pushing for a transfer away from Roma.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in the midfielder and there are suggestions that they could make a move for him at the end of the season.
 


But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are yet to receive an offer from any English club for Nzonzi, despite the midfielder being keen on heading to the Premier League.

There has been interest from Ligue 1 in the midfielder, but they could struggle to match the figures Roma are likely to demand for Nzonzi.
 


They paid a fee of €30m for Nzonzi last summer and he earns €3m per season at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma do not want to suffer a loss if they decide to sell him at the end of the season and are likely to demand a big fee.
 