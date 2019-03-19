XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2019 - 18:09 GMT

Arsenal, Man Utd and Spurs Are Wobbling – Chelsea Legend Sees Top Four Hope

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has eased top four worries for the Blues by insisting that their rivals for a Champions League spot, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, are wobbling under the pressure.

Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to give themselves a shot in the arm in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League after their 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.




Despite the defeat, Chelsea are still within four points of Spurs, who sit third, with eight games remaining and could still finish in one of the four Champions League qualification places.

Chelsea are also battling Arsenal and Manchester United for a top four place and Nevin thinks that all three sides the Blues are rivalling have their own issues.
 


The former Chelsea star added that he hopes the Blues can conjure a reaction similar to that after the heavy defeat at Manchester City last month and insisted they must be ready to take advantage of any slip-up from their rivals.

“All we can hope for is a reaction similar to the one we got after that City game”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.  
 


“As they say in football, we have to keep the likes of Spurs (one point in 12), Arsenal (doing okay as we speak) and Man Utd (lost two in a row now) honest.

“They are wobbling too if we are honest with ourselves.

“There will be twists and turns to come yet for those fighting for the top four spots.

"We just have to be ready to pounce again if and when the chance comes again.”

Chelsea return to action in the Premier League after the international break, when they take a trip to Wales to lock horns with relegation battlers Cardiff City.

Arsenal meanwhile play Newcastle, Manchester United meet Watford, while Tottenham take on Liverpool.
 