Arsenal, Man Utd and Spurs Are Wobbling – Chelsea Legend Sees Top Four Hope

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has eased top four worries for the Blues by insisting that their rivals for a Champions League spot, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, are wobbling under the pressure.



Maurizio Sarri’s men failed to give themselves a shot in the arm in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League after their 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.











Despite the defeat, Chelsea are still within four points of Spurs, who sit third, with eight games remaining and could still finish in one of the four Champions League qualification places.



Chelsea are also battling Arsenal and Manchester United for a top four place and Nevin thinks that all three sides the Blues are rivalling have their own issues.





The former Chelsea star added that he hopes the Blues can conjure a reaction similar to that after the heavy defeat at Manchester City last month and insisted they must be ready to take advantage of any slip-up from their rivals.



“All we can hope for is a reaction similar to the one we got after that City game”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.





“As they say in football, we have to keep the likes of Spurs (one point in 12), Arsenal (doing okay as we speak) and Man Utd (lost two in a row now) honest.



“They are wobbling too if we are honest with ourselves.



“There will be twists and turns to come yet for those fighting for the top four spots.



"We just have to be ready to pounce again if and when the chance comes again.”



Chelsea return to action in the Premier League after the international break, when they take a trip to Wales to lock horns with relegation battlers Cardiff City.



Arsenal meanwhile play Newcastle, Manchester United meet Watford, while Tottenham take on Liverpool.

