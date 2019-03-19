Arsene Wenger Left A Mess – Former Arsenal Star Lauds Unai Emery’s Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson believes Unai Emery has done a fantastic job making the Gunners competitive against the big sides after the mess left behind by Arsene Wenger.



Emery, who took over the reins from Wenger last summer, has managed to guide Arsenal to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while also helping them remain in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.











The Gunners have lost just once at the Emirates in the league this season and have recorded wins against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their own backyard.



Despite their concerns in defence, Arsenal are on course to secure a return to the Champions League next season and Robson feels Emery has done a fantastic job.





The former Arsenal star admitted he thought it would be impossible for someone to do so well after taking up the mess left behind by Wenger and stressed Emery has made the Gunners competitive again.



“I think Unai Emery has made Arsenal a better team this year and they’re better against the top sides”, Robson said on the ESPN FC show.





“We saw them beat Manchester United, we saw them beat Tottenham at the Emirates, they played very well at Wembley against Tottenham as well, they played well against Liverpool at the Emirates.



“So I think they’re a better team against the big sides.



"They’ve still got one or two defensive issues, but I’m sure Unai Emery with a couple of transfer windows will get better players in that backline.



“I think he’s done a very, very good job.



"I thought it would be almost an impossible job for anybody coming in after Arsene Wenger because he’s made such a mess at the club in the last few years.”



Arsenal, who are currently fourth ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea, will next face Newcastle United at the Emirates following the international break.

